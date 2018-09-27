Vermont governor to consider requests for higher fees

Vermont Republican Gov. Phil Scott says he's willing to consider fee increases in agency budgets.
The Burlington Press reports Scott says he will listen to proposals for higher fees but that there's a "very high bar." Scott has opposed any bill that would result in an increase in taxes or fees since taking office in 2017.
Fees are attached to state programs including licensing and permits.
Scott's Democratic opponent in the fall election, Christine Hallquist, said in an interview on WDEV radio that more needs to be done to improve the lives of ordinary Vermonters. Hallquist added that the state needs "a long-term vision" of how to grow its economy.
Scott's budget proposal is due in January.
Comments