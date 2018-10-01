Japan’s PM reshuffles Cabinet; foreign, trade ministers stay

Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe arrives at his prime minister’s office in Tokyo Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018. Abe is scheduled to reshuffle his Cabinet after his re-election as president of the ruling party, retaining key diplomatic and economy posts for continuity as Japan tackles challenging trade talks with the U.S.

