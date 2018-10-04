Amazon’s $15 an hour a win? Not so, some veteran workers say

FILE- In this Aug. 3, 2017, file photo, Myrtice Harris applies tape to a package before shipment at an Amazon fulfillment center in Baltimore. Amazon’s announced Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018, that it would raise its hourly minimum wage to $15. Those who already made $15 will get an extra dollar an hour when the change is made next month, but they will also lose two benefits they relied on: monthly bonuses that could top hundreds of dollars and a chance to own Amazon’s sky-rocketing stock, currently worth nearly $2,000. Patrick Semansky, File AP Photo