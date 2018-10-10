Tesla CEO: More infrastructure needed for company growth

Tesla CEO Elon Musk says he's looking at creating a housing compound at the company's giant northern Nevada factory where it makes batteries for its electric cars.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports Musk spoke at a summit with Gov. Brian Sandoval this week, saying a housing shortage and needed infrastructure are the biggest limits on his plans to grow the company's 7,000 employees to 20,000.
Musk says he plans to more than double the 5.8 million-square-foot (540,000-square-meter) Gigafactory near Sparks, but the area needs more schools, buildings, roads and affordable housing.
The Republican governor says projects are already underway for infrastructure needs, including work on a Reno freeway interchange to address traffic concerns. Sandoval says the state is working with developers to address the housing issue.
