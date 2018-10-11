NMSU inks agreement with Chinese tech university

New Mexico State University has teamed up with Changchun Institute of Technology to increase opportunities for Chinese students to pursue graduate studies in engineering.
The schools recently signed a memorandum of understanding. The focus will include electrical engineering and automation, particularly on the development and use of smart grids and electrical generation and distribution infrastructure.
University President John Floros says such work will address global problems.
Officials at the institute in northeast China say this marks the school's first educational collaboration in the U.S.
Under the partnership, NMSU will introduce its curriculum to the institute, help develop core courses and provide training for instructors.
Officials say the standardization of curricular requirements ensures that students earning bachelor's degrees at the institute will be prepared to enter the graduate program at NMSU.
