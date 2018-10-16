Shanghai airport automates check-in with facial recognition

FILE - In this Jan. 21, 2010, file photo, a security officer stands guard at the new Terminal 2 building under construction at Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport in Shanghai. It’s now possible to check in automatically at Shanghai’s Hongqiao airport using facial recognition technology, part of an ambitious rollout of facial recognition systems in China that has raised privacy concerns as Beijing pushes to become a global leader in the field. The airport unveiled self-service kiosks for flight and baggage check-in, security clearance and boarding powered by facial recognition technology, according to the Civil Aviation Administration of China. Eugene Hoshiko, File AP Photo