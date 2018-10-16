Houston Chronicle Executive Editor Nancy Barnes to depart

Houston Chronicle Executive Editor Nancy Barnes has announced that she will leave the Chronicle and its parent Hearst organization next month for National Public Radio.
Barnes, who also has been executive vice president and editor of Hearst Texas Newspapers, announced Tuesday that she has accepted an appointment as NPR's senior vice president of news.
Chronicle President and Publisher John McKeon said a national search for Barnes' successor will begin and that a transition plan is still pending.
Barnes joined the Chronicle in 2013. The Chronicle won its first Pulitzer Prize two years later when columnist Lisa Falkenberg won the 2015 Pulitzer Prize for commentary. Falkenberg is now the Chronicle's opinion editor.
Barnes' announcement comes four months after Chronicle Managing Editor Vernon Loeb left to become political editor of The Atlantic.
