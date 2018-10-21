In this photo released by Li Jun, rescue workers are seen at the site of a train derailment in Lian in northern Taiwan on Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018. The Puyuma express train was carrying more than 300 passengers toward Taitung, a city on Taiwan’s southeast coast, when it went off the tracks on Sunday afternoon. (Li Jun via AP)
Taiwan train derailment kills 17, injures 120

The Associated Press

October 21, 2018 04:55 AM

TAIPEI, Taiwan

Seventeen people were killed and 120 others injured on Sunday after an express train traveling to Taiwan's southeast coast went off the tracks, officials said.

The Puyuma express train was carrying more than 300 passengers to Taitung city when it derailed at 4:50 p.m. in the rural township of Tungshan, the transportation ministry's railway administration said in a statement.

The 17 people died of cardiac arrest before they reached the hospital. The remaining injured are being treated in four different hospitals.

The train began its journey in New Taipei City in northern Taiwan.

The cause of the accident is being investigated.

