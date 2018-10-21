Cybersecurity pioneer Wysopal on startup lessons

This undated photo provided by VeraCode shows Chris Wysopal, chief technical officer of Veracode. Wysopal was in his early 30s when he and his cohorts from the Boston hacker collective pals L0pht formed the early cybersecurity firm @stake. In 2006, after Symantec bought the company, Wysopal co-founded Veracode. Last year, CA Technologies acquired his 700-employee company. (Veracode via AP)