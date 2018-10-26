Bomb scare rattles those touched by past political violence

FILE- In this Aug. 7, 2012, file photo, then-U.S. Rep. Ron Barber of Arizona speaks to reporters in Tucson, Ariz. Barber is a survivor of the 2011 rampage in Tucson grocery store where a gunman killed six people and wounded then-U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords and 12 others. He said the spate of pipe bombs being sent to prominent Democrats is yet another sign that political rancor in American is worsening. Barber was Giffords’ district director at the time of the attack. Ross D. Franklin, File AP Photo