Check out the Napa estate that Robert Redford listed for $7.5 million

This video shows dramatic panoramic views of the Golden Gate Bridge, Bay Bridge and the city’s skyline of a property up for sale for $110 million. The undeveloped plot is 110 acres at the southern tip of the Tiburon Peninsula in Marin County.
Prices for California walnuts dropped sharply in 2018, and now China is raising tariffs in response to the Trump administration’s trade policies. Here's how farmer Donald Norene feels about the situation.
The Crocker Village developer has asked the city of Sacramento to allow him to build a commercial sign that will stand more than six stories tall along Sutterville Road at nearly twice the height that city allows.
Vivek Ranadive, chairman of the Sacramento Kings ownership group, talks about the basketball team, the Downtown Commons shopping area around the Golden 1 Center arena, and gives a tour of the balcony of his new condo at the Sawyer Hotel tower.
Two stores owned by the retailer Sears in the Sacramento region will close in the wake of a bankruptcy filing made public Monday. The Kmart in Placerville and the Sears on Florin Road are both slated for closure after the holiday season.