MacArthur, Kim clash over health care, taxes in TV debate

Republican Rep. Tom MacArthur and Democratic challenger Andy Kim sparred over health care and taxes in a debate televised statewide on NJTV.
MacArthur and Kim are competing in southern New Jersey's 3rd District for a House seat. Kim said he supported everyone having health coverage but doesn't back a Democratic proposal on the issue. MacArthur says he offered "gauzy generalities."
Kim faulted MacArthur for standing with GOP leaders on tax legislation, the only New Jersey Republican to vote for the 2017 overhaul. MacArthur questioned whether Kim thought leadership was just going along with others.
MacArthur is seeking his third term. Kim is a former national security aide in Barack Obama's White House.
Polls show the race is close, but Kim has raised more cash than MacArthur.
