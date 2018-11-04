New Orleans restaurateur aims for inclusivity in new venture

In this Aug. 23, 2018, photo hostess Mia Kalo mans the front door at Alon Shaya’s restaurant Saba in New Orleans. Shaya, an award-winning New Orleans chef, used to head three restaurants that were part of the Besh Restaurant Group. But about a year ago allegations of sexual misconduct at several of the restaurants contributed to an acrimonious split. Now Shaya has started a new restaurant venture, Pomegranate Hospitality, with his wife which includes restaurants in New Orleans and Denver. Gerald Herbert AP Photo