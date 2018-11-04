Iran president warns of ‘war situation’ as sanctions resume

An effigy of U.S. government icon “Uncle Sam” is held up by demonstrators during a rally in front of the former U.S. Embassy in Tehran, Iran, on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, marking the 39th anniversary of the seizure of the embassy by militant Iranian students. Thousands of Iranians rallied in Tehran on Sunday to mark the anniversary as Washington restored all sanctions lifted under the nuclear deal. Vahid Salemi AP Photo