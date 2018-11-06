New Mexico elects Democrat Michelle Lujan Grisham governor

Democratic Congresswoman Michelle Lujan Grisham has won election as governor of New Mexico to succeed a two-term Republican amid simmering conflicts over struggling public schools and high poverty rates.
The reins of state government will pass from one Latina to another as termed-out Gov. Susana Martinez leaves office.
Lujan Grisham has been a leading critic in Congress of President Donald Trump's policies on immigration. The 59-year-old former state health secretary defeated Republican Rep. Steve Pearce in a campaign focused on expanding preschool education, lowering crime rates and expanding an oil-dependent economy into new industries.
Lujan Grisham's victory opens the door for initiatives to authorize recreational marijuana, institute gun safety measures such background checks on private sales and to overhaul funding for public education and preschool. New Mexico has a medical cannabis program, but penalizes recreational use.
Lujan Grisham pledged to push for new investments in solar and wind energy and has pledged to comply with a court order to help poor and minority students.
Pearce campaigned for Trump in 2016 but barely mentioned the president this year in a state that shares a border with Mexico and where Hillary Clinton won by an 8 percent margin.
Neither gubernatorial candidate backed Trump's plans for a border wall that already is under construction on New Mexico's southern edge. They emphasized other tactics against smuggling and illegal immigration, such as cameras, sensors and more effective enforcement and policies.
Martinez, who never endorsed or campaigned for Pearce, is prohibited from running for a third consecutive term.
Democrats on Tuesday sought to expand their majority control of the Legislature and retain key statewide offices, including attorney general and secretary of state. Democrats last held unified control of the Legislature and governor's office in 2010 under Gov. Bill Richardson.
