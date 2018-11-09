New Kansas governor greeted with positive fiscal forecast

Raney Gilliland, center, the director of the Kansas Legislative Research Department, confers with Chris Courtwright, left, its chief tax policy analyst, and J.G. Scott, its chief budget analyst, before the release of a new fiscal forecast for state government, Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. The new forecast boosts the projection for tax revenues for the current budget year by $291 million, or 4.2 percent. John Hanna AP Photo