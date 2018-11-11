Options limited, North Korea lit by flashlights, creaky grid

In this Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018 photo, smokes billows from the chimneys of Pyongyang Power Plant in Pyongyang, North Korea. Twenty years after his father almost bargained them away for a pair of nuclear reactors, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has his nuclear weapons - and a nation still plagued by chronic blackouts. But years of sanctions have spurred the North to cobble together a creative smorgasbord of alternative resources, some off the official grid and some flat-out illegal. Dita Alangkara AP Photo