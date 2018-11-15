Major hotels in China inspected after room cleaning expose

Residents passes by The Peninsula hotel which announced that it was investigating claims in an online video that supposedly showed the hotel cleaners using dirty towels to wipe cups and sinks in Beijing Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. The Chinese tourism ministry asked authorities in Beijing, Shanghai and three provinces to investigate room cleaning at 14 major hotels after hidden camera video showed workers using used towels to clean cups and glasses and other questionable practices. Ng Han Guan AP Photo