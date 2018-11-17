Funding for farm workers is a boon to subsistence users

In this Sept. 10, 2018, photo, John Tidwell, who operates, a fish wheel on the Copper River, shows a photo to Migrant Education recruiter Margaret Ungrodt and program coordinator Laurie Trotta during his annual interview to qualify for the program in Fairbanks, Alaska. This year, about $900,000 in federal funding came to interior Alaska through the Migrant Education Program, which is designed to help the education of students who spend long periods away from home because of the way their parents make their living at fish camps. Fairbanks Daily News-Miner via AP Sam Friedman