Union: Deal reached that would end Boston hotel strike

A labor union says there's a tentative contract agreement that would end a 46-day strike by Marriott hotel workers in Boston.
The Unite Here Local 26 union announced the preliminary deal Saturday and said a ratification vote is scheduled for 2 p.m. at the Hynes Convention Center. Details of the agreement were not immediately released.
A Marriott International spokeswoman confirmed the tentative agreement and said Marriott officials look forward to welcoming the workers back to their jobs.
More than 1,500 union workers at seven Marriott hotels in Boston went on strike in early October after months of seeking better pay in contract negotiations. Organizers called it the city's first-ever hotel strike.
More than 5,000 Marriott workers in San Francisco and Hawaii remain on strike, while agreements were reached in several other cities that ended walkouts.
