Placer County nonprofit CEO named among BBC’s 100 influential women around the world

Stand Up Placer CEO Jenny Davidson was featured on BBC’s 100 Women list earlier this week for her work as CEO of the Auburn-based crisis center, which works with local victims of domestic violence, human trafficking and other types of abuse.

BBC annual list highlights inspirational and influential women from around the world, with ages ranging from 15 to 94. Other honorees on this year’s list included Chelsea Clinton, Japanese astronomer Yuki Okada and United Nations deputy secretary-general Amina J. Mohammed.

“Jenny helps survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking, and runs a shelter which accepts survivors and their pets,” the BBC story read.

Davidson oversees 45 staff members and 30 volunteers working on programs such as housing assistance, counseling and hospital accompaniment for sexual assault victims. Stand Up Placer started allowing pets in its shelter and became gender-inclusive under Davidson’s watch, KCRA reported.

She previously worked in the Sacramento Housing and Redevelopment Agency’s Housing Choice Voucher program and several family services programs in Shasta County, according to her First 5 Placer Children and Families Commission bio.