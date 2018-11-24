The Latest: French protesters: Clashes ongoing in Paris

Demonstrators, called the yellow jackets, gather around the Arc de Triomphe as they protest against the fuel taxes, in Paris, France, Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. French police fired tear gas and water cannons to disperse demonstrators in Paris Saturday, as thousands gathered in the capital and staged road blockades across the nation to vent anger against rising fuel taxes and Emmanuel Macron’s presidency. Kamil Zihnioglu AP Photo