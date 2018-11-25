Dem contrasts ‘diversity’ with GOP senator in Mississippi

Several dozen people stand in line outside the Hinds County Courthouse in Jackson, Miss., on Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, waiting to cast absentee ballots in a U.S. Senate election runoff between Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith and Democrat Mike Espy. Saturday was the deadline for people to cast absentee ballots at circuit clerks’ offices, and it is unusual to see lines on the absentee deadline day. The runoff election is Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, and the winner will serve the final two years of a six-year term started by longtime Sen. Thad Cochran. Mississippi’s Republican governor appointed Hyde-Smith to serve temporarily when Cochran retired because of health concerns. Emily Wagster Pettus AP Photo