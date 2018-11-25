The Latest: Delaware Memorial Bridge reopens to traffic

This photo provided by Lashrecse Aird shows traffic jam and an electric message sign indicating, “All Lanes Closed,” near the Delaware Memorial Bridge in New Jersey., Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018. A chemical leak shut down the bridge in both directions Sunday evening, bringing traffic on a major East Coast artery to a standstill on one of the busiest travel days of the year. (Lashrecse Aird via AP) Lashrecse Aird AP