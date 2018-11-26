GM cuts jobs in response to present costs, future innovation

Members of Unifor, the union representing the workers of Oshawa’s General Motors assembly plant, stand near the entrance to the plant in Oshawa, Ontario, Monday, Nov. 26, 2018. General Motors will lay off thousands of factory and white-collar workers in North America and put five plants up for possible closure as it restructures to cut costs and focus more on autonomous and electric vehicles. General Motors is closing the Oshawa plant. The Canadian Press via AP Eduardo Lima