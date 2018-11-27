Thai billionaire appears in court as poaching trial begins

FILE - In this March 14, 2018, file photo, Thai business tycoon, president of the Italian-Thai Development, Premchai Karnasuta arrives at the wildlife police headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand. The trial has begun for Premchai who is accused of poaching an endangered black panther and other animals in a wildlife sanctuary. Premchai appeared at the Kanchanaburi Provincial Court on Tuesday for the first witness testimony hearing in his case. Sakchai Lalit, File AP Photo