The Latest: Ukraine intelligence says officers were on ships

In this image taken from video released by the Russia’s Federal Security Service taken from a Russian Coast Guard vessel purporting to show an incident between the Russian coast guard and a Ukrainian tugboat, in the Kerch Strait on Sunday Nov. 25, 2018. Russia said three Ukrainian vessels made an unauthorised passage through Russian territorial waters, while Ukraine alleged that one of its boats was rammed by a Russian coast guard vessel. (Russia’s Federal Security Service via AP) Russia's Federal Security Service AP