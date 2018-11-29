Koreas survey North’s railways in hopes of joining networks

A South Korean train runs on the rail track, which the two Koreas hope to eventually use as an international transport link, near to the border village of Panmunjom in North Korea, in Paju, South Korea, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. The two Koreas plan to start an 18-day joint survey Friday, of the North Korean railroad sections along the country’s eastern and western coasts, as they move to reduce tensions across the heavily armed border. Ahn Young-joon AP Photo