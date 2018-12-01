Dramatic downfall of Carlos Ghosn reverberates in Lebanon

FILE - This Thursday, Nov.8, 2018 file photo, Renault CEO Carlos Ghosn speaks during a visit of French President Emmanuel Macron inside the French carmaker Renault factory of Maubeuge, northern France. Ghosn may have fallen from grace as one of the auto industry’s most powerful leaders but Ghosn can count on continued support in at least one corner of the globe. Lebanese have long held hopes that Ghosn, who was born to Lebanese grandparents and holds Lebanese citizenship, would play a bigger role in politics one day or help salvage its increasingly struggling economy. Francois Mori, File AP Photo