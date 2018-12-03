Reused rocket takes off carrying 64 satellites

In this photo provided by the U.S. Air Force, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, carrying the Spaceflight SSO-A: SmallSat Express, launches from Space Launch Complex-4E at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif., Monday, Dec. 3, 2018. The SpaceX rocket carrying 64 small satellites, marks the first time the same Falcon 9 rocket has been used in three space missions. U.S. Air Force via AP Michael Peterson