Flyers hire Fletcher as new general manager

FILE - In this May 10, 2016, file photo, Minnesota Wild general manager Chuck Fletcher speaks at a news conference in St. Paul, Minn. The Philadelphia Flyers have hired Fletcher as their general manager in hopes that he can resuscitate one of the worst teams in the NHL. The Flyers announced the move Monday, Dec. 3, 2018. The 51-year-old Fletcher will replace the fired Ron Hextall. Jim Mone, File AP Photo