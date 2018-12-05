Hong Kong businessman guilty of bribery in African oil deal

In this courtroom drawing, Assistant U.S. Attorney Douglas Zolkind, standing, addresses cooperating witness Cheikh Gadio, far right, during Hong Kong businessman Dr. Chi Ping Patrick Ho's bribery trial in New York, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. Seated at far left is the defendant, Dr. Chi Ping Patrick Ho. On the bench is Judge Loretta Preska. The photo on the monitor shows the defendant and the President of Chad, Idriss Deby, taken during a meeting. (Elizabeth Williams via AP)