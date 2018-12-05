In this courtroom drawing, Assistant U.S. Attorney Douglas Zolkind, standing, addresses cooperating witness Cheikh Gadio, far right, during Hong Kong businessman Dr. Chi Ping Patrick Ho's bribery trial in New York, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. Seated at far left is the defendant, Dr. Chi Ping Patrick Ho. On the bench is Judge Loretta Preska. The photo on the monitor shows the defendant and the President of Chad, Idriss Deby, taken during a meeting. (Elizabeth Williams via AP)
In this courtroom drawing, Assistant U.S. Attorney Douglas Zolkind, standing, addresses cooperating witness Cheikh Gadio, far right, during Hong Kong businessman Dr. Chi Ping Patrick Ho's bribery trial in New York, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. Seated at far left is the defendant, Dr. Chi Ping Patrick Ho. On the bench is Judge Loretta Preska. The photo on the monitor shows the defendant and the President of Chad, Idriss Deby, taken during a meeting. (Elizabeth Williams via AP)
In this courtroom drawing, Assistant U.S. Attorney Douglas Zolkind, standing, addresses cooperating witness Cheikh Gadio, far right, during Hong Kong businessman Dr. Chi Ping Patrick Ho's bribery trial in New York, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. Seated at far left is the defendant, Dr. Chi Ping Patrick Ho. On the bench is Judge Loretta Preska. The photo on the monitor shows the defendant and the President of Chad, Idriss Deby, taken during a meeting. (Elizabeth Williams via AP)

Business & Real Estate

Hong Kong businessman guilty of bribery in African oil deal

By JIM MUSTIAN Associated Press

December 05, 2018 11:27 AM

NEW YORK

A federal jury in Manhattan has convicted a Hong Kong businessman of bribing the presidents of Chad and Uganda to secure oil rights for a Chinese energy conglomerate.

Dr. Chi Ping Patrick Ho was found guilty Wednesday of seven of eight counts of conspiracy, money laundering and violating the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

Ho's attorneys acknowledged he made the cash payments but insisted they were donations intended to foster goodwill.

Prosecutors portrayed Ho as a cheater who lined the pockets of government officials in a bid to expand the business of CEFC China Energy around the world.

The case had a number of links to the United Nations and involved meetings and wire transfers in New York City.

  Comments  