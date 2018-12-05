Collapsed Alaska highway ramp reopens days after quake

A car ascends a newly repaired off-ramp of Minnesota Drive on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, in Anchorage, Alaska. A massive 7.0 earthquake and its aftershocks rocked buildings and buckled roads Nov. 30, including the road that's a route to Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport. Alaska transportation officials made rebuilding the ramp a priority. It reopened Tuesday, Dec. 4, and a crew completed shoulder work Wednesday. Dan Joling AP Photo