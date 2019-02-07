Maui pays $350K settlement to retired police captain

Maui officials have agreed to pay $350,000 to a retired police captain who claimed in a federal lawsuit that she faced sex discrimination when she was passed over for a promotion.
The Maui News reports the lawsuit filed in July 2016 was dismissed late last month after Mollie Klingman and Maui County reached the settlement.
The lawsuit claimed the Maui Police Department discriminated against Klingman when it promoted a male captain to assistant chief in December 2014.
The suit claims Klingman had more seniority and experience in the department's Support Services Bureau commanded by the assistant chief, than the promoted male captain.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Sacramento Bee
#ReadLocal
Maui County officials say the settlement is not admission of any wrongdoing, noting the agreement was reached to "avoid the expense, delay, uncertainty, and burden of continued litigation."
Comments