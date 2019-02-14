Union files labor complaint against Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

A sign on a building marks the offices of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, in Pittsburgh. The Newspaper Guild of Pittsburgh, representing newsroom workers of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, has filed unfair labor practice charges Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, against the publisher following an alleged incident over the weekend. According to the charge, publisher and editor-in-chief John Robinson Block "restrained and coerced employees in the exercise of their rights ... by threatening employees with shop closure or job loss unless they cease engaging in union or other protected concerted activity." Keith Srakocic AP Photo