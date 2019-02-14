Olympic volunteers: One-time chance, or exploitation?

In this Feb. 9, 2019, photo, invitees listen during an orientation for volunteers for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics in Tokyo. Unpaid Olympic volunteers do almost everything: guide athletes around, greet dignitaries, and translate for lost fans. IOC officials acknowledge the games couldn’t be held without them; invariably smiling, helpful and praised by presidents, prime ministers, and monarchs. That’s the case at next year’s Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics where about 80,000 will be needed. Just over 200,000 have applied with orientation and interviews for Japan residents starting this month. Kyodo News via AP Mizuki Ikari