Asian stocks slip on Wall Street leads as trade talks simmer

An Investor stands in front of private stock trading boards at a private stock market gallery in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. Asian shares are broadly lower, tracking a weak Wall Street session as traders await the conclusion of U.S.-China talks in Beijing. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 retreated 1.2 percent and the Kospi in South Korea gave up 1.6 percent on Friday. Yam G-Jun AP Photo