Galatasaray scores win over UEFA in finance monitoring case

In a legal setback for UEFA, Galatasaray has succeeded in blocking a further investigation into the club's compliance with financial monitoring rules.
The Court of Arbitration for Sport says it has upheld Galatasaray's appeal against a UEFA panel trying to open a deeper investigation of an already settled case.
It is unclear if Friday's ruling has significance for an appeal by Paris Saint-Germain in a similar case.
UEFA investigators reached an agreement with Galatasaray in June for the club to be deducted 6 million euros ($6.8 million) in prize money, and limit its Champions League squad this season to 21 senior players instead of 25.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Sacramento Bee
#ReadLocal
Judges on UEFA's club finance panel asked to re-open the investigation in October, provoking Galatasaray's challenge to CAS.
CAS says the judging panel missed a deadline to intervene.
Comments