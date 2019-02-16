Looking for adventure? Alpaca your bags and head to Stringer

In this Jan. 11, 2019 photo, a family of alpacas look over a fence on a farm in Stringer, Miss. Mary Ann Stroka owns over 30 Alpacas on her farm in Stringer, Mississippi. The farm sheers their Alpacas and uses their wool too make yarn for a variety of clothing. Farm tours are available including a store where you can buy Alpaca products. Hattiesburg American via AP Susan Broadbridge