Judge dismisses charges over boy’s death on waterslide

FILE - In this Oct. 30, 2018, file photo, crews dismantle the Verruckt waterslide at the Schlitterbahn water park in Kansas City, Kan. A judge has dismissed criminal charges against the Kansas water park owner and the designer of a 17-story slide on which a 10-year-old boy was decapitated in 2016. The Kansas City Star reports that Wyandotte County Judge Robert Burns found Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, that state prosecutors showed grand jurors inadmissible evidence in dismissing second-degree murder charges against Schlitterbahn owner Jeff Henry and designer John Schooley. Charlie Riedel, File AP Photo