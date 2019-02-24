Lamont faces months of deliberation over his budget plan

Now that Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont's budget has been released, the real debate begins.
The Democrat's proposed two-year, $43 billion plan sets the stage for months of negotiations on hot-button topics ranging from which goods and services should be taxed to whether municipalities should cover some teacher pension costs.
Lamont's plan included some detailed proposals, including a long list of things that could soon be taxed at 6.35 percent. However, he skipped over some major issues, leaving it up to the General Assembly to decide how best to proceed with legalized sports betting and recreational marijuana.
A former businessman, Lamont has hinted he'll be more collaborative than his predecessor, former Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy. He says he needs lawmakers at the table to help fix Connecticut's "chronically broken budget."
