Drones launched to help preserve Europe’s Jewish cemeteries

Participant of a conference organized by the Germany-based foundation European Jewish Cemeteries Initiative (EJCI) walks past tombstones at a jewish cemetery near the town of Senec, Slovakia, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. Amid an increase number in the anti-Semitic acts in some European countries, a project has been launched to apply drones and contemporary technology to save Jewish cemeteries in places whose original Jewish population was wiped out in the Holocaust. Petr David Josek AP Photo