Dictator’s Dilemma: Could Kim Jong Un survive prosperity

FILE - In this Oct. 22, 2018, file photo, Kwon Yong Chol, left, the chief engineer at the Songdowon General Foodstuffs Factory, shows samples of products at his facility in Wonsan, North Korea. With U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un descending on Hanoi for their second summit, there has been a persistent suggestion that Kim will look around at the relative prosperity of his Vietnamese hosts - who are certainly no strangers to U.S. hostility - and think that he, too, should open up his country to more foreign investment and trade. Dita Alangkara, File AP Photo