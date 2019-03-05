Business & Real Estate

South Korean ex-president Lee granted bail in bribery case

The Associated Press

March 05, 2019 10:04 PM

FILE - In this May 23, 2018, file photo, former South Korean President Lee Myung-bak, center, appears for his first trial at the Seoul Central District Court in Seoul, South Korea. A South Korean court on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, has approved the release of Lee on 1 billion won ($885,000) bail during his ongoing corruption trial.
SEOUL, South Korea

A South Korean court has approved the release of former President Lee Myung-bak on 1 billion won ($885,000) bail during his ongoing corruption trial.

An official from the Seoul High Court said Wednesday that Lee was permitted to return home after he accepted strict monitoring conditions that resemble a house arrest, including a ban on meeting or communicating with people beyond direct family members and lawyers. The official didn't want to be named, citing office rules.

The 77-year-old Lee was arrested nearly a year ago and is on trial over allegations over bribery, embezzlement and tax evasion. Lee's lawyers had called for his release, citing his age and what they described as deteriorating health.

