Palestinian officials: Abbas picks ally for new premier

FILE - In this Dec. 22, 2018 file photo, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas speaks during a meeting of the Palestinian leadership in the West Bank city of Ramallah. Abbas has chosen longtime adviser Mohammed Ishtayeh as his new prime minister, officials said Sunday, March 10, 2019, a step that further deepens the rift with the rival Hamas group. Ishtayeh, a British-educated economist, is a top official in Abbas' Fatah movement. Majdi Mohammed, File AP Photo