Oakley calls Knicks owner a ‘bully’ for fan altercation

FILE - At left, in a March 18, 2014, file photo, James Dolan, executive chairman of Madison Square Garden, listens to a question at a news conference, in New York. At right, in an April 11, 2017, file photo, former New York Knicks basketball player Charles Oakley talks to the press after an appearance in Manhattan Criminal Court, in New York. New York Knicks great Charles Oakley is tired of "bully" team owner James Dolan threatening to ban fans from Madison Square Garden. Oakley, the former NBA enforcer and rebounding machine with the Knicks, said Dolan was wrong to mouth off at a fan who encouraged him to sell the team during a loss at MSG. File AP Photo