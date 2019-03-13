Agreement reached to increase alcohol limits on beer in Utah

FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2019, file photo, Republican Sen. Jerry Stevenson, looks on during a news conference, in Salt Lake City. Utah lawmakers have reached a compromise deal to increase the amount of alcohol available in beer. Jerry Stevenson said Wednesday, March 13, 2019, the agreement would raise alcohol limits to 4 percent, which is still relatively low but would allow for most production-line beers to be sold in grocery and convenience stores. It must still be approved by the state Legislature. Rick Bowmer, File AP Photo