Court rules gun maker can be sued over Newtown shooting

FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2013, file photo, firearms training unit Detective Barbara J. Mattson, of the Connecticut State Police, holds a Bushmaster AR-15 rifle, the same make and model used by Adam Lanza in the 2012 Sandy Hook School shooting, during a hearing at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford, Conn. The Connecticut Supreme Court is expected to rule Thursday, March 14, 2019, whether or not Remington Arms, which manufactured the rifle, can be sued for making the rifle that was used in the massacre. Jessica Hill, File AP Photo