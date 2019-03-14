Grand Canyon National Park’s 1st female leader is resigning

FILE - This May 19, 2018 file photo released by the National Park Service shows Grand Canyon National Park Superintendent, Christine Lehnertz at Grand Canyon National Park, Ariz. Lehnertz has not returned to her job nearly a month after being cleared of accusations she created a hostile work environment, improperly disciplined an employee and wasted park resources. The park announced last month that the investigation by the Interior Department's Office of Inspector General fully exonerated Lehnertz. The allegations were made public Tuesday, March 5, 2019, when the office released its investigative report. National Park Service via AP, File Michael Quinn