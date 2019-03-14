APNewsBreak: Vegas Sands-Macau dealmaker settle 15-year case

FILE - In this May 4, 2015, file photo, Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson speaks in Las Vegas. Jurors considering how much a Hong Kong businessman should receive from Las Vegas Sands Corp. for help opening its first casino in Macau 15 years ago are seeing videotaped testimony from ailing billionaire Adelson. Attorneys for Sands argue that Richard Suen should get a fraction of the $347 million he's seeking in a long-fought breach-of-contract lawsuit. John Locher, File AP Photo